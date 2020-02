Неудобната розова рокля на Селена Гомес я посрами (СНИМКИ)

I am over the moon receiving the @HollywoodBeautyAwards The Nicki Ledermann Award for Makeup Artist tonight! This moment celebrates a life-long journey of following my passion. I am thankful for the opportunities to work with many beautiful, talented people. My heart-felt thanks to those who gave me your votes! Congratulations to my friend @marissa.marino for her win too. Shout-outs to @selenagomez for always being there for us and @kateyoung @thatgirlbeverly and my manager @melissaannepursel for coming to support. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Feb 6, 2020 at 11:05pm PST