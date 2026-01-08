The 15 brands that sold the most new cars in our country last year

We have already informed you that the past year 2025 has become a historic watershed, sweeping away previous peaks and establishing a new standard in the new car market. With nearly 50,000 new passenger cars sold, our country not only surpassed the indicators of the previous twelve months, but also finally dethroned the mythical 2008, which for a long time was considered an unattainable ceiling for domestic consumption of new cars. Now, however, we show you which brands sell the most in Bulgaria.

The battle for leadership in the Bulgarian new car market has highlighted three brands at the head of the column. The Czech Skoda climbed to the top of the ladder, whose pragmatism and technological growth won the trust of 6,145 new owners. Immediately after them, just a few units away, is Toyota with 5,922 registrations. The Japanese giant continues to reap the fruits of its hybrid offensive, dominating the preferences of those looking for reliability and low emissions. The honorable trio is closed by the ubiquitous Dacia (5,598 units), which remains an unshakable favorite for the rational buyer, offering the best price-performance ratio.

The analysis of sales also reveals other curious shifts in the "Top 10". The French chic in the face of Renault occupies a stable fourth position with 4,197 sales, followed by the German colossus Volkswagen (3,677). Korean representatives Hyundai and Kia also strengthen their positions, proving that the Bulgarian is no longer afraid to invest in innovative design and long-term warranties. An interesting detail is that despite the overall market growth, some established players such as Nissan, for example, are experiencing serious difficulties, reporting serious declines in their results. Here are the first 15 brands that sold the most new cars in our country last year.