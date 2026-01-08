Toyota has pulled a new trump card from its sleeve, announcing the refreshed version of one of its bestsellers, the Yaris, for the 2026 model year. This compact hatchback, which has been a mainstay of the brand on the Old Continent for decades, is undergoing a careful metamorphosis aimed at consolidating its position in one of the most contested market segments. Although small, this model continues to play in the “heavy category“ in terms of sales, occupying the prestigious tenth place in the overall European ranking for the past year.

The evolution of the Yaris is real proof that the formula “big in small“ works flawlessly. Built on the innovative GA-B architecture, the car combines urban agility with surprisingly generous interior volume. But for 2026, engineers and designers have decided to aim straight at the heart of the most popular modification - the Mid+ level. This is the choice made by nearly 40% of the model's fans, and the new improvements will make them feel like they are in a premium vehicle.

Exterior

The exterior of the updated hatchback has become noticeably more dynamic and bold. The old 16-inch wheels are a thing of the past, giving way to impressive 17-inch alloy wheels, finished in matte black. As a finishing touch, Toyota adds dark chrome lug nuts, which give the car that specific sporty character that catches the eye at the traffic lights. And for those looking for a pinch of sophistication, the new metallic Celestite Grey appears in the palette – a color that emphasizes the technological image of the model.

Interior

The interior has also undergone a serious beautification procedure. Inside, you are greeted by seats with a pronounced sporty profile and high-end upholstery, decorated with fine three-color stitching. But it's not all just about looks – Comfort is taken to a new level with the addition of keyless entry, push-button start and wireless charging for mobile devices as standard equipment for the Mid+. Soft ambient lighting makes night driving a real pleasure for the senses.

Engines

Under the hood, the choice remains true to the hybrid traditions that have made Toyota a leader in eco-mobility. Customers can choose between the ultra-efficient Hybrid 115, ideal for economical movement in city traffic, or the more powerful Hybrid 130, which offers sharper acceleration and more adventurous behavior on the road. Orders have already started pouring in at European dealers, and the first lucky buyers will be driving their new Toyota Yaris early this spring.