The new KGM Musso - "cheap does not mean "obsolete" (VIDEO)

In a world dominated by increasingly expensive and pretentious pickup trucks, South Korea has brought to the stage a player who bets on pragmatism without compromising on vision. The new KGM Musso 2026, the successor to the well-known SsangYong, debuted in its homeland with the ambition to prove that a sturdy machine on a frame can look aggressive and offer comfort worthy of a modern SUV.

The first thing that impresses about the updated Musso is its confident posture. The designers have opted for an impressive front end with a wide grille and massive bumpers, which give it an almost militant appearance. The L-shaped light elements add the necessary dose of modernism. As before, the model is available in two “heights“ – standard wheelbase with a length of 5150 mm and an extended version that exceeds 5.4 meters, offering impressive cargo volume and space for those for whom the work does not end at the end of the asphalt.

Entering the cabin, one can easily forget that one is in a pickup truck. The interior of the 2026 model has undergone a serious digital evolution. The top equipment levels now feature a large digital dashboard and an intuitive touchscreen, and the list of safety assistants is longer than ever. Adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras and automatic braking systems turn this “weightlifter“ into an easy-to-manage companion even in city traffic.

Under the hood, KGM relies on tried and tested fighters. Gasoline lovers can count on a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 217 hp, while for traditionalists, a 2.2-liter diesel with 202 “horses“ is prepared. Both units work in tandem with modern automatic transmissions, and the drive can be either economical rear-wheel drive or serious 4x4. An interesting detail is the ability to choose the rear suspension - classic springs for heavy loads or springs for those who value a smooth ride.

With a price, Starting at just over 17,000 euros in Korea, the KGM Musso 2026 is positioned as one of the most rational choices on the market. It is proof that “cheap“ does not mean “outdated“, and “practical“ does not mean “boring“. According to the Koreans, this is a machine created for people who respect their work, but do not want to deprive themselves of the technological delights of modernity.