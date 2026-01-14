BMW triumphantly snatched the crown of the American premium market

The German giant BMW triumphantly regained the crown of the American premium market, leaving its main competitors in its dust in the past 2025. With an impressive market growth of 4.7%, the Bavarians managed to sell nearly 389,000 cars, officially dethroning the Japanese leader Lexus. While the brand from Nagoya maintains a stable position in second place on the honorable ladder, the big drama is unfolding at Mercedes-Benz, whose sales are slipping dangerously, dragging them to the unenviable third place with a noticeable decline in sales.

At the foot of the summit, the American pride Cadillac made a real splash, knocking Audi out of fourth place. The success of the Detroit brand is no coincidence - they bet everything on electrification and their strategy paid off handsomely. Almost every third Cadillac purchased in the US last year was battery-powered. At the same time, 2025 turned into a “black year” for Audi, with a double-digit sales decline, largely due to the lack of local production and heavy import duties that made their models more expensive for the end user.

The dynamics of smaller players in the luxury segment are also interesting. While veterans such as Volvo and Infiniti continue to lose ground, the Korean brand Genesis is writing another golden page in its short history. With almost 10% growth and record-high sales levels, the luxury Korean division is confidently strengthening its status as a serious factor, leaving behind names with decades of tradition.

However, the battle for 2026 promises to be even fiercer. Mercedes-Benz has already announced a comeback, targeting sales of 400,000 units, while Audi is considering a strategic move to build its own factory on American soil. With shifting government subsidies for electric vehicles and new economic barriers, the US market remains unpredictable and the leaders more vulnerable than ever.