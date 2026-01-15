Which new cars are the best value for money today?

The latest data from the large-scale study by the German automobile club ADAC for 2025 has caused a real shake-up in the market, overturning traditional ideas about “bargain purchase”. The analysis of 100 new models shows a historic turnaround: affordable electric cars now dominate the price-performance ratio ranking, while the established premium icons of the so-called “German three” have collapsed to the bottom of the table.

The big winners in this year's rating are the compact electric models of Mini. The Bavarian Mini won the sympathy of the experts with its technological and dynamic parameters. It is striking that the majority of the ten highest-rated cars are powered entirely by electricity – among them are the Mini Cooper E, Dacia Spring Electric, Kia EV3, Renault R5, Hyundai Inster and Skoda Elroq. The Czech Skoda even grabbed the highest technical score (1.6), but was slightly hampered by its higher initial investment.

The ADAC methodology is ruthless and covers the full cost cycle over a period of five years. The equation includes not only the showroom price, but also insurance, tax breaks, depreciation and energy costs. Electric cars earn points thanks to the absence of transport taxes and significantly simpler servicing, which compensates for the initially higher price.

At the other extreme, the situation looks desperate for the luxury segment. The lowest score in the ranking was recorded by the Audi Q8 with a price of nearly 95,000 euros, followed by the heavy artillery of the BMW M3, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. Even electric flagships like the Mercedes EQS and Volvo EX90 failed to escape negative ratings, as their huge depreciation and high operating costs erase any economic logic for the end user.

Despite the optimism surrounding the new budget electric cars, ADAC experts remain conservative - not a single model managed to earn the highest rating of "very good". The conclusion for buyers is clear: in the new reality of the automotive market, high price is no longer a guarantee of value, and a reasonable choice requires a calculator, not just emotion.