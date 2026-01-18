Lancia Delta integrale returns with the same iconic shapes and 4x4, but with a Peugeot platform and electricity

After Stellantis gave the green light for the full revival of the Italian brand, the next chapter in history will be written in 2028. The news that really makes every car enthusiast's heart beat faster is the official confirmation of the return of the iconic HF Integrale shield - a name that has not adorned the body of the model for three decades. Do you remember what times were like when the original "queen" dominated rally tracks and won six consecutive world titles between 1987 and 1992?

However, the new, fourth generation of the Lancia Delta will not be exactly like the old one. It will be positioned at the heart of the C-segment, taking over the technological architecture of the Peugeot 308. Although it shares common DNA with its French cousin, the Italians promise an authentic spirit and design that will directly refer us to the angular but perfect shapes of the machine from the 80s. With a length of about 4.4 meters, the upcoming Lancia Delta will be more imposing than its prototype, but far more compact and athletic than the forgotten third generation. This is not an ordinary hatchback, but an aesthetic nod to the golden era of motorsport.

Under the hood, however, the wind of change is blowing with the force of a hurricane. Although the final drive solution is still being carefully considered, it is almost certain that the new Lancia Delta HF Integrale will rely on electricity. Engineers are planning a configuration with two electric motors – one on each axle – which will provide the much-coveted four-wheel drive and a system power of an impressive 450 hp. This will put the model in a whole new league, far above the standard Ypsilon HF, which is content with front-wheel drive and 280 hp.

However, the revival of the brand is not just a marketing gimmick for showrooms. Lancia has already taken the first big step back to its roots, announcing the participation of the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale in the World Rally Championship. The debut is scheduled for the Monte Carlo Rally in 2026, where aces such as Nikolai Gryazin and Johan Rossel will sit behind the wheel. All this is part of a large-scale plan, which also includes the future flagship Gamma, which will step on the STLA Medium platform. One thing is clear: the Italians' idea is for Lancia not just to survive, but to attack with character, style and that inimitable Italian charisma that we have been missing so much.