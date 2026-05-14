Spanish invasion with a Chinese heart or with whose help EBRO storms Bulgaria with a full SUV range

The Spanish brand EBRO officially docks on home soil, turning Bulgaria into its new springboard for conquering European markets. After months of speculation and exclusive revelations, the revived brand from Barcelona has announced a large-scale offensive that wants to intervene in the SUV segment. Instead of cautiously feeling the ground, the Iberians are entering “with the door“ – the entire model line, known so far only in their homeland, is directly released on the market in our country.

Under the shiny Iberian exterior, a powerful technological heart from the Far East is actually beating. It is no secret that the revival of EBRO is the result of a large-scale joint venture with the Chinese giant Chery. Although the cars are assembled in Barcelona to meet European tastes, they in practice use the cutting-edge engineering platform and units of their Asian cousins.

Here is the moment to modestly recall that it was we from mobile.bg who “broke“ the news first back in October last year. While the others were still getting their bearings in the situation, our team reported directly from the scene that the Chinese invasion with a Spanish flavor was only a matter of time before it set foot on native soil.

By the way, Grupo Cario is behind the wheel of the ambitious project for Bulgaria. The official distribution agreement is already a fact, with the company taking full responsibility for the import, the service network and long-term customer service. The final details of the product range were refined directly in the “heart” of production – the modern factory in the free trade zone of Barcelona. Interestingly, our country ranks immediately after Portugal on the EBRO list, reinforcing our reputation as an excellent “testing ground” for innovative and rebooted brands.

From the very first day, Bulgarian drivers will have access to an impressive arsenal of crossovers. The range extends from the compact and agile EBRO S400 hybrid to the technological jewel and flagship in the family – EBRO S900. The latter is equipped with a powerful plug-in hybrid system, promising impressive efficiency without compromising on dynamics. The brand started with six representative centers in the country, and the goal is clear: to offer consumers a rational alternative that relies on proven mechanics (thanks to the alliance with Chery) and solid European origins.

The history of EBRO is worthy of a movie script. Born in 1954, the brand was a symbol of the Spanish industrial spirit for a long time, before disappearing under the umbrella of Nissan in the 1980s. Today, under the wing of EV Motors, the “Spaniard“ is back stronger than ever. Although the Bulgarian market is relatively small with its nearly 50,000 new registrations per year, the forecasts are optimistic – The expected growth to over 60,000 cars by 2028 makes our country an appetizing morsel for a brand that is looking for growth away from the oversaturated Western megacities.

EBRO's business model in our country is flexible and aggressive. In addition to the partnership with the importer, the company is also building its own operational team in Bulgaria to keep a pulse on the market. This ensures that the brand will not be just another name in the catalog, but will offer a personal approach and quick response. It is obvious that in Barcelona they believe in the maxim: “Better first in the village than second in the city“. While the big players are fighting for survival in Germany and France, EBRO is building its fortresses where practicality and good price-quality ratio are still respected.