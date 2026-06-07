Nissan Primera is back as a large but affordable electric car

The Japanese automaker surprised the industry by breathing new life into one of the most iconic names in its modern history. Two decades after the last unit rolled off the assembly line, the legendary Nissan Primera is back on the scene. However, the big transformation is related to the spirit of the times – the former family favorite has thrown conventional engines into the trash can to be reborn as a modern and extremely affordable electric car.

The premiere of the all-new model took place under the spotlights of the international motor show in Manila, Philippines. The official website of the brand makes it clear that the first deliveries to customers will be a fact before the end of this year. The new Nissan Primera, which will have a model year of 2027, has nothing in common with its predecessors in terms of drivetrain. In fact, under the familiar nameplate is the export version of the Nissan N7 model. This 4.9-meter sedan with an aerodynamic silhouette is the result of joint development between the Japanese brand and the Chinese giant Dongfeng, and its production is located in China. The best news for consumers, however, is the starting price, which starts at an attractive 14,300 euros.

Externally and internally, the electric Primera retains the identity of its N7 sibling. In the cabin, the technological configuration with two huge digital screens on the dashboard immediately impresses, and the practicality is supported by a solid luggage volume of 504 liters. The list of equipment pampering is long and includes a huge panoramic roof, a high-tech semi-autonomous driving system, an intelligent automatic parking assistant, as well as luxurious armchairs with electric adjustment and a relaxing massage function.

Initially, the eco-friendly sedan enters the market with front-wheel drive from a 218-horsepower electric motor, powered by a 60 kWh battery. This configuration promises a range of about 500 kilometers on a single charge. An interesting detail is that on the Chinese market, the original twin Nissan N7 is also available in a more refined modification with 272 horsepower and a larger battery capacity (73 kWh). It is almost certain that later this more powerful version will also complete the range of the revived Primera.

The history of the original Nissan Primera extends between 1990 and 2007, when the model was assembled in factories in Japan and the UK. During this period of faithful service on the road, the sedan changed three generations, and in addition to classic three-volume bodies, customers could choose between a practical hatchback and a station wagon, powered by tough gasoline and diesel units.