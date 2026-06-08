Geely and Volvo challenge the market with a sports station wagon for 17,000 euros. But there is a catch in the price

The station wagons are experiencing a real renaissance, but this time the rules of the game are dictated by the East, but with heavy Swedish intervention. The exciting Lynk & Co 07 family will grow, after the current sedan is officially joined by its sharpened modification Lynk & Co 07 GT. This practical, but extremely aggressive car will offer buyers brutal plug-in hybrid power, at a startlingly low starting price of just over 17,000 euros. The hot news quickly spread around the global network after details about the model were leaked to the authoritative portal Autohome.

Fans of fast family station wagons definitely have reason to rejoice, as the market debut of the "athlete" is scheduled for the third quarter of this year. We will recall that the Lynk & Co brand itself is the fruit of the joint engineering genius of the giants Geely and Volvo, which is an absolute guarantee of high quality and safety. The GT version is positioned as a dynamic sports station wagon (shooting brake) and immediately catches the eye with its lowered, aerodynamic silhouette, strongly sloping roof, factory body kit and aggressive spoiler at the rear. At the front, the snout remains true to the brand's style, retaining the specific "h"-shaped daytime running lights, familiar from the three-volume version.

The dimensions of the Asian fighter are quite generous and guarantee serious comfort: the length is 4866 mm, the width is exactly 1900 mm, and the height - 1485 mm with a wheelbase of 2843 mm. Taking a seat behind the wheel, the driver finds himself in a digital realm with a clean design. A compact instrument cluster is located in front of his eyes, and a huge 15.4-inch multimedia touchscreen dominates the center. And while the interior luxury is visible, the exact volume of the cargo compartment under the tailgate currently remains shrouded in mystery, although the shapes promise serious practicality.

However, the real engineering monster hides under the sheet metal, where the intelligent EM-P hybrid system works. The tandem between a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine and a high-performance electric motor generates a system power of an impressive 408 horsepower. However, the electronic limiter stops the station wagon's momentum at 190 km/h to preserve energy in the battery.

Future owners will be able to choose between two capacities of the lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack - 18.4 and 28.3 kWh, respectively. This provides the Lynk & Co 07 GT with the ability to travel completely silently and only on electricity, respectively 126 or a staggering 200 kilometers for a hybrid in urban conditions. This configuration makes the model the perfect tool for everyday city tasks without a drop of gasoline, as well as for carefree long-distance vacation trips.

The chances of seeing this attractive sports station wagon on European roads are extremely high. Geely's strategy envisages the new "07" line to be one of the brand's global pillars, aimed directly at customers outside China. However, the model must first make its official market debut on home soil at the end of the summer, after which preparations for export will begin.

As for the price for Europe and, respectively, for Bulgaria - here comes the big sobering up for European buyers. The announced starting price of around 17,370 euros (around 138,800 - 168,800 yuan) is valid only for the domestic market in China, where the price war is merciless.

When the Lynk & Co 07 GT officially enters Europe, its price will almost double. This jump is due to the costs of sea transport, homologation for European requirements, dealer margins, local VAT.