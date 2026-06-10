The new Mitsubishi Eclipse crossover raises many questions

The resurrection of legendary model names from the past in the form of modern crossovers has become a favorite fashion of automakers, but the latest move by the Japanese from Mitsubishi has definitely made many raise eyebrows and caused an avalanche of questions in the industry. The brand has officially revealed the first shots of the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback 2027, which promises to be an all-electric collapse of previous ideas. And one more thing. However, under the completely fresh-looking packaging, there is an architecture that fans of digital mobility will recognize from the beginning.

The truth is that under the sheet metal of the new vehicle, there is no engineering thought of the specialists from the three diamonds, but the familiar CMF-EV platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. In practice, the new addition to the range is a cosmetically reshaped twin of the next generation of the iconic Nissan Leaf. The strategic partnership between the two companies has given birth to a car that, upon closer inspection, can hardly hide its family ties.

The body profile and the characteristic silhouette betray the common root of the two models at a glance. The headlights of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback have received slight graphic retouches, but their shape remains identical to that of the donor from Nissan. The main visual differences with which the brand tries to protect its identity are expressed in the specific design of the front grille, the chrome frames around the windows, the unique aerodynamic 18-inch alloy wheels and the completely redesigned rear LED lights, which are distinguished by their own light signature.

Regarding the interior space, Mitsubishi still prefers to keep its cards close to its chest and has not shared official photos of the passenger compartment. Despite the secrecy, there are no secrets in the industry's backrooms – The dashboard architecture is expected to duplicate that of the Nissan Leaf, relying on a massive 14.3-inch central multimedia touchscreen display and a digital cockpit in front of the driver.

Technical specifications and dynamic parameters are also kept a deep secret, but viewed through the prism of the shared platform, there are unlikely to be any surprises. The current drive offers a choice between two electric motors with a power of 176 and 218 horsepower, respectively, equipped with batteries providing a range of nearly 500 kilometers on a single charge. Full details and price lists for the Eclipse Sportback will be revealed just before its market launch at the end of the summer, while the Japanese have hinted that next year we will also see a completely new, radical generation of the flagship Outlander.