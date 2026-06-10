BMW 3.0 CS E9 from the 70s resurrected with a naturally aspirated V8 engine

The German legend from the 70s of the last century, the BMW 3.0 CS E9, has been resurrected for a new life, reborn into a brutal track weapon with a power of over 400 horsepower. Behind this mind-blowing restomod project are the masters from the German tuning studio MKO, and the unique vehicle immediately caught the eyes of car connoisseurs around the world, becoming a sensation on the Carscoops website.

Instead of a simple cosmetic restoration, the engineers took a radical approach, mounting the elegant body of the classic coupe directly on the donor offal and chassis of another cult model – BMW M5 E39 from 2001. Since the two cars are from completely different eras and with radically different dimensions, the project required surgical precision. The Bavarian's platform is seriously shortened, while the classic's body is inflated in the fender area to fit perfectly. The car's stance is lowered aggressively to the asphalt, and the final touch to the exterior is the iconic 19-inch multi-spoke Alpina alloy wheels.

The interior space is also carried over almost one-to-one from the "inflated" five, albeit with delicate retro modifications. This means that the driver and his passenger enjoy original Recaro leather sports seats with full electric adjustment and heating. Comfort in the heat is taken care of by a modern dual-zone climate control, and entertainment on board is provided by a modern Pioneer audio system with a touch-sensitive screen, unconventionally integrated into the dashboard.

However, the real magic lies under the long front hood. There, instead of the old inline six, the iconic 4.9-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with the factory code BMW S62 now roars. After additional software and mechanical adjustments, the power of the unit has increased from the standard 400 to a wild 432 horsepower. All this power is sent to the rear axle via a classic 6-speed manual gearbox, which promises an analog and pure driving experience.

In order for this Frankenstein to behave adequately in the corners, the BMW 3.0 CS E9 coupe is equipped with a limited-slip differential (LSD) and a fully adjustable KW sports suspension. Braking power is entrusted to powerful ventilated discs borrowed directly from the M-Division. The one-of-a-kind hot rod will soon be exhibited at a prestigious auction, where collectors are expected to bid fiercely for the right to own this piece of automotive art.