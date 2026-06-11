This is the first BYD model designed specifically for Europe

Meet the BYD Dolphin G - a compact city hatchback that is not just setting foot on the Old Continent, but was created with the sole intention of perfectly matching the tastes of local drivers. With a starting price below the 23,000 euro mark, this city player wants to disrupt the plans of traditional class leaders with its market debut in the upcoming fall.

The Chinese may have done their homework, as the design immediately catches the eye with dynamic, faceted shapes. The aggressively angled headlights, the artistically curved window line and the massive roof spoiler give it a rather athletic stance. As for the dimensions, the engineers have found the golden mean for maneuvering in the urban jungle: a length of 4,160 mm, a width of 1,825 mm and a height of 1,575 mm, topped with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. Despite its solid presence, the car's weight is fixed at a very reasonable 1,440 kg.

When you open the door, the interior space (whether you like it or not) literally transports you to the digital age. An 8.8-inch instrument panel stands out in front of the driver, and a huge multimedia touchscreen dominates the center, which, depending on the version, can have a diagonal of 10.1 or 12.8 inches. Practicality is also not to be neglected, thanks to the luggage compartment with a capacity of 425 liters - quite enough for the Sunday market or a weekend getaway. The most pampered buyers who opt for the top version will receive 18-inch wheels, a huge panoramic roof, a head-up display on the windshield and a system of cameras with a 360-degree view.

Under the hood of the BYD Dolphin G is a plug-in hybrid drive. The synergy between the standard 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine with 128 horsepower and an electric motor with 163 horsepower provides decent acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. Future owners will choose between two battery capacities - 7.2 and 18.3 kWh, promising a pure electric range of 40 and 104 km, respectively. The great magic happens in combined operation, when the car can literally travel a phenomenal 1,039 km without stopping at a gas station or charging station. To top it all off, the model also features the useful V2L (power bank) function, allowing you to power external electrical devices while camping in nature, for example.