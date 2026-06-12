Volkswagen ID.3 Neo gets an even cheaper version

Wolfsburg is throwing down a serious gauntlet in the battle for more affordable, but excellently equipped electric cars. German giant Volkswagen is preparing a strong market move with the launch of a new, extremely attractive version of its electric hatchback, called the ID.3 Neo Style. The strategy here is clear and winning: instead of buyers getting a “scraped” base model, the brand offers them the perfect balance between solid mileage, a richly equipped coupe and a noticeably more pocket-friendly price. Since the real next generation of the model is postponed until around 2030, Volkswagen will obviously keep the fire in the segment with regular and quite meaningful injections of improvements.

No one will know from the outside that you saved money. The ID.3 Neo Style version looks absolutely identical to its much more expensive siblings in the range, proudly stepping on large 19-inch alloy wheels and flaunting spectacular, black-lacquered details on the roof and mirror housings. The big surprise, however, is the interior, where the Style equipment - one of the most luxurious in the model family - is offered as standard.

On board you are greeted by a huge 12.9-inch central screen of the infotainment system with navigation, the IDA voice assistant, wireless connection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless smartphone charger. Comfort is ensured by dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with the option of a digital key, heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as ambient lighting with a palette of 30 colors. The mandatory for every modern driver, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and LED headlights with a luminous Volkswagen logo are also included in the price.

Safety has not been left in the background, as the package of electronic “guardian angels“ is impressive. The car has an autonomous braking assistant Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, lane monitoring systems (Lane Assist) and blind spot (Side Assist), road sign recognition and even a preventive system for passenger protection in the event of an inevitable collision. On the technical front, things look equally reasonable and effective. The drive is entrusted to an electric motor on the rear axle with a power of 170 hp. (125 kW) and a torque of 350 Nm. This guarantees a completely adequate acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 160 km/h.

The real joker here is the new lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a gross capacity of 61 kWh (50 kWh usable). Thanks to this chemistry, the car promises a decent range of between 410 and as much as 544 kilometers on a single charge, depending on traffic, with an average consumption of 14.3 kWh per 100 km. In addition, the battery supports modern two-way charging technology, and the “filling“ from 10 to 80% at a fast station takes only 26 minutes.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo Style for the 2027 model year will enter the European market very soon, within a few weeks. The first indicative prices for Southern Europe are already clear - in Spain the price list starts at 39,645 euros including taxes. This makes it an extremely serious player, ready to spoil the comfort of French and Asian competitors in the electricity market.