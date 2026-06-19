If you are one of those people who don't like to change their car every few years and are looking for a machine that can turn the odometer without serious headaches, the latest data from the analytical agency iSeeCars, selected by TopSpeed, will pleasantly surprise you. It turns out that there are still real technological warriors on the market, for whom the 300,000 kilometer mark is just a welcome warm-up stage, and not the final straight before the morgue. Contrary to the myths that modern automotive engineering creates one-offs, this ranking proves that engineering sometimes gives birth to true masterpieces of durability, as long as the necessary quality care is taken under the hood.

The absolute king of longevity in this prestigious selection is the Honda Accord. The Japanese sedan literally sweeps away the competition with an impressive 37% chance of covering the coveted distance without serious technical shocks. Located one step above its smaller sibling in the range, this model offers not only much more generous space and premium comfort on the road, but also proves in practice that larger dimensions in this case go hand in hand with even more uncompromising mechanical strength.

Immediately after the leader, in honorable second place with a score of 30.6%, is a true American dinosaur - Chevrolet Suburban. As one of the oldest and most recognizable names in the world of SUVs, this colossus owes its proverbial indestructibility to the classic, brutal V8 engines and its tough design, designed to withstand brutal loads for decades. Immediately after it, closing the top three with 29.7%, the legendary Honda Civic emerges. Its naturally aspirated engines from the first two decades of the century are so tough that they forgive the sins of more absent-minded owners who forgot to change the oil on time.

The rest of the elite club is dominated mainly by the Japanese school, but there are exceptions. The ranking up to tenth position looks like this: Toyota Camry (26.6%), followed closely by the best-selling pickup truck overseas Ford F-150 (25.9%), the tough workhorse Toyota Tacoma (25.3%) and the timeless classic Toyota Corolla (18.4%). The list is completed by the luxury flagship Lexus LS (15.8%), the unpretentious mid-size Nissan Altima (15.3%) and the comfortable Toyota Avalon (15.1%). All of these models share a common DNA – precisely planned design and exceptional assembly quality, which ensure that the investment in them pays off in the long term.