Electric mobility in urban environments is officially becoming much more fun and affordable. With a market debut initially focused on European markets, Honda has launched its smallest and cheapest electric model for the Old Continent - the cute cube Super-N. With a starting price of exactly 22,300 euros, this Japanese dwarf is directly placed among the most affordable offers on the market. Its positioning is so aggressive that the model ends up being cheaper than its French rival, the Renault Twingo E-Tech, which starts at around €23,500, and is literally breathing down the neck of the entry-level BYD Dolphin Surf (around €21,900), while offering much more character for its money.

Although it is built on the platform of the classic Japanese kei Super-One body, the European version has received bulging fenders, a wider track and a much more aggressive stance. With a length of just 3,599 mm and a width of 1,573 mm, the car is born for narrow city streets and parking spaces. However, the real magic is inside - thanks to the infamous "magic seat" architecture (Magic Seats), known for generations in the Honda Jazz, the interior transforms in seconds, offering royal space for four adults or a huge cargo volume with the rear row folded.

However, the big attraction for fans lies behind the wheel. Since the Super-N weighs a modest 1097 kilograms for an electric car, its agility is guaranteed. In standard driving mode, the small electric motor on the front axle generates a moderate 63 horsepower, which accelerates the hatchback to 100 km/h in a rather leisurely 14.5 seconds. But here comes the icing on the cake: a large, bright BOOST button on the steering wheel. When pressed, the power instantly jumps to 94 hp, and the dashboard turns a deep purple. This software trick shortens the sprint time to a hundred by an impressive 4.5 seconds, reducing the exercise to exactly 10 seconds.

To make the experience complete, the engineers have included a simulated 7-speed transformation with floating feathers behind the steering wheel and an artificial four-cylinder sound through the speakers - a trick borrowed directly from the brutal Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Energy is supplied by a compact 29.6-kilowatt-hour battery, which provides a combined range of 206 km according to WLTP, but in pure city driving the autonomy increases to a completely sufficient 320 km. At a fast charging station, filling up to 80% takes only half an hour, making this pocket rocket the perfect everyday tool for the modern metropolis.