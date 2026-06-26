Lada Niva LPG for 27,000 euros?!

A German dealer surprised the European market with an unexpected offer - a gasoline Lada Niva Legend, a Norma Exclusive modification with AGU, at a record price of 26,990 euros. The amount, comparable to modern crossovers from the compact segment, makes the Spartan SUV the most expensive Lada currently offered in Europe.

The high market valuation is due to the fact that the Russian SUV enters Germany through parallel imports and already has full European homologation. Under the hood is the well-known 1.7-liter gasoline engine with a power of 83 horsepower (61 kW), which in this case is factory-adapted to work with propane-butane (LPG) in order to optimize fuel costs.

The specimen was manufactured in 2026 and has a mileage of only 20 km. The SUV has already passed a full technical inspection in Germany, valid until April 2029, and was registered for the first time in April 2026. The exterior is finished in classic black metallic, complemented by Dotz alloy wheels, which replace the standard steel wheels and give the machine a more current silhouette.

The equipment of this Lada Niva Legend remains true to its utilitarian roots, but includes the mandatory systems and amenities for the European market such as ABS, all-season tires, an on-board computer, electric windows, daytime running lights and an immobilizer. The model is offered with a five-speed manual transmission, 4x4 drive with downshifts and a factory warranty, with the dealer promising delivery to anywhere in the European Union within six weeks.