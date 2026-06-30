We welcomed the newest car brand in Sofia

As we were the first to inform you last year, the EBRO brand is officially setting foot on the Bulgarian market, after being revived with Chinese help by Chery Group. Born in the distant 1954 and disappeared under the umbrella of Nissan in the 80s, the brand is returning to the big stage stronger than ever. Instead of cautiously feeling the ground, the Barcelona brand is entering “with the doors“ on its native land, launching its entire product line on sale. Behind the ambitious project in our country is the official distributor Grupo Cario (already known for the Geely and Lynk & Co brands), which takes over the import, service network and long-term service. Our country ranks right after Portugal on the list of expansion for the Iberians, reinforcing our reputation as an excellent “testing ground” for new brands against the backdrop of optimistic forecasts for market growth in our country to over 60,000 new registrations by 2028. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov.

Under the shiny European exterior of the crossovers, a technological heart from the Far East actually beats. The revival of the legend is the result of a large-scale joint venture between the parent company EV Motors and the Chinese giant Chery Automobile. The cars are assembled in the former modern Nissan factory in the Barcelona free trade zone (Zona Franca) to meet strict European requirements, but in practice they use the cutting-edge T1X engineering platform and the units of their Asian cousins.

From day one, Bulgarian drivers will have access to an impressive arsenal of crossovers, distributed across seven initial sales outlets in the country. The range covers all key sub-segments, offering a choice between conventional drivetrains, classic hybrids (HEVs) and modern plug-in hybrid (PHEV) systems.