Hyundai Lounge turns the urban electric Inster into a cozy mobile living room

While the Cross version relied on the adventurous spirit and off-road vision, Lounge takes us to a world of sophistication and attention to detail. At first glance, the car catches the eye with the new 17-inch alloy wheels, silver decorative elements and the unique Glow Mint color, which give it a more solid and mature look. The front has also undergone a slight change, with a new bumper and grille design, which complement the premium look.

But the real magic happens inside. Entering the Inster Lounge's cabin, it's as if we're in a small, cozy mobile salon. The seat upholstery is a combination of fabric and leather, the ceiling is lined with fine knitwear, and the new color accents and improved materials create a feeling of luxury and comfort. Practicality has not been neglected - the front row seats are fully foldable, and the rear seat can be adjusted, allowing for the transformation of the interior space according to needs.

Under the hood, the Inster Lounge is equipped with an electric motor with a power of 115 hp and a traction battery with a capacity of 49 kWh. The maximum range reaches 360 kilometers (WLTP cycle), and thanks to fast charging with direct current with a power of up to 120 kW, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in about half an hour.

With a price starting at 29,850 euros in the German market, the Hyundai Inster Lounge is positioned between the practical Inster and the adventurous Inster Cross, offering a unique combination of style, comfort and functionality that is sure to attract new buyers.

As Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, says: “With Inster Lounge, we prove that an urban crossover can combine design, comfort, practicality and exclusivity.“ And we can't help but agree with him. Inster Lounge is proof that even in a compact urban electric car, you can create your own comfortable space that will turn every trip into a pleasure.