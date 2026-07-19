Volkswagen launches affordable version of ID.Polo

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker is taking a decisive step towards mass electrification, expanding the product range of its compact city model Volkswagen ID.Polo. Until now, potential customers had to be content with only the version equipped with a 52 kWh battery. Now, however, a significantly more affordable alternative with a 37-kilowatt-hour energy source is appearing on the scene, the main mission of which is to facilitate the transition to zero-emission mobility for a much wider range of buyers.

The new addition to the range is designed with a focus on everyday urban life and regular commuting. According to the standards of the WLTP measurement cycle, the compact vehicle is capable of traveling up to 334 kilometers on a single full charge. The reduced weight and size of the battery pack not only mean a lower initial investment, but also significantly lower subsequent operating costs. Market interest in the concept has already exceeded the Germans' preliminary estimates, with the brand's family of city electric vehicles generating over 70,000 orders in just a few weeks, with the lion's share of around 25,000 units going to the Volkswagen ID.Polo.

In technical terms, buyers of the economical version can choose between two electric motors with a power of 85 kW (116 hp) and 99 kW (135 hp), respectively. Even the most affordable configuration supports a fast-charging architecture with direct current (DC) with a capacity of up to 90 kW, which guarantees the restoration of battery energy from 10% to 80% in a modest 23 minutes. The model is distributed in three familiar performance levels: Trend, Life and Style.

The entry-level Trend surprises with a rich standard equipment, including a diode optical system with automatic high beam assistant, a fully digital 10-inch instrument panel and the Innovision infotainment architecture with an impressive 13-inch screen. Comfort is complemented by automatic air conditioning and a steering wheel covered in eco-leather, and safety is taken care of by a whole complex of electronic shields, including Side Assist, Lane Assist and Emergency Assist.

When switching to the Life line, adaptive cruise control, a rear camera for maneuvering, front and rear parking sensors, as well as a specialized assistant for passing through intersections appear on board. The interior is enriched with an automatically dimming rear-view mirror, electrically folding exterior mirrors with memory, inductive charging for mobile devices, voice commands and wireless integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The top-of-the-line Style is distinguished from afar thanks to the high-tech IQ.LIGHT matrix headlights, the continuous LED light strip on the radiator grille, the three-dimensional graphics of the taillights and the illuminated brand emblem. In this configuration, the modernized interactive ID.Light system also makes its official debut, the light modules of which now reach the front doors to warn the driver of approaching objects before getting out. Despite belonging to the compact class, the model offers top-tier extras, such as a 425-watt Harman Kardon sound system with ten speakers and a subwoofer, a panoramic glass roof and 12-way electrically adjustable seats equipped with pneumatic massage.

On the German market, the basic modification of the Volkswagen ID.Polo Trend with the smaller battery starts at 24,995 euros, while the more richly equipped Life and Style versions with identical capacity start at 29,195 euros.