Why young people are giving up on buying their own car in droves

Three decades ago, owning your own car was one of the main life goals, embodying the idea of personal freedom and financial stability. For the millennial generation, the four-wheeled vehicle remains a clear certificate of independence, maturity and social status. Today, however, a radically different behavior is observed among representatives of Generation Z, with more and more young people consciously giving up on the idea of owning a car.

This change in attitudes is not due to a lack of ambition or immaturity, but to a completely new practical approach to personal mobility. For young people today, the priority is using the service, not the actual possession of an asset. The availability of fast taxi services, shared rides, and short-term car rental services make the serious financial costs of purchasing, insurance, maintenance, fuel, and parking fees meaningless.

At the same time, the very definition of success in life is changing. While in the past, public recognition was measured by the brand of the car in front of the house, today's youth invest primarily in experiences, travel, education, and flexibility. In the digital age, personal status is now determined by freedom of choice, interesting projects, and development opportunities, rather than by owning vehicles parked on the street.

This fundamental change is now confirmed by accurate statistics. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), the share of 18-year-olds with a driver's license has dropped dramatically - from 80% at the end of the last century to just 60% in recent years. In parallel, global surveys by Statista and Deloitte show that only 54% of Gen Zers consider owning a car an important necessity (compared to nearly 70% of older people), and over 28% of young drivers prefer flexible subscription plans or shared mobility to traditional purchase. The automotive industry faces a clear diagnosis: to survive, it must stop selling only sheet metal and horsepower, and become a provider of digitally integrated mobility services.