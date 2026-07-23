After its successful return to European markets and its increasingly strong presence in our country, MG has taken the next big step in its development. The company has revealed official details about its new flagship model MG 07. The elegant liftback with a coupe-like silhouette line is a direct successor to the conventional MG 7, but unlike it, it is based on a completely new architecture for vehicles with alternative drive. The model is expected to become one of the main players in the middle class, directly opposing the established leaders in the segment.

The dimensions of the car emphasize its dynamic appearance. The length of 4886 mm, the width of 1900 mm and the wheelbase of 2825 mm provide serious space in the interior and give it the posture of a true business liftback. The exterior design combines sporty proportions with clean aerodynamic lines - an elongated front hood, narrow aggressive headlights and a curved roof line that smoothly flows into the rear. An active retractable spoiler built into the trunk lid takes care of the airflow at high speeds.

The coupe relies on the highest level of digitalization and unprecedented comfort for its class. In the center of the dashboard is a large 15.6-inch multimedia touchscreen, supported by a narrow digital display in front of the driver and software systems with artificial intelligence. The equipment includes luxury extras such as a premium audio system with 21 speakers, a panoramic glass roof and fully electrically adjustable seats, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Practicality is also brought to the fore: the main trunk offers a capacity of 697 liters, and in the electric versions there is an additional compartment with a volume of 109 liters under the hood.

The big technological news in the MG 07 is the implementation of innovative battery technology with semi-solid electrolyte. The purely electric versions with rear-wheel drive and a power of 240 horsepower have a 67 kWh semi-solid battery, providing extremely high energy density, resistance at low temperatures and a standard range of over 600 kilometers on a single charge. For those looking for higher dynamics, a modification with 320 horsepower and a larger capacity is offered, capable of traveling up to 840 km.

For customers who still seek the flexibility of traditional fuels for long trips around the country, the flagship will also be available as a plug-in hybrid. The hybrid system combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 112 hp and a powerful electric motor with 207 hp, providing an excellent ratio between dynamic characteristics and minimal fuel consumption in urban conditions. The prospects for the model look promising, as the technological leap in batteries is combined with an aggressive pricing policy, with which the brand aims to consolidate its positions on the European continent.