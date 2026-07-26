Subaru admits its biggest sin and begins a complete change

Over the past decade, Subaru fans have watched with a sinking heart as a true legend of the World Rally Championship gradually loses its distinctive appearance. The uncompromising STI has sunk into history, the legendary WRX has become an overly meek and mature sedan, and the spectacular prototypes from auto shows have never reached serial production. However, the inertia of past successes has finally exhausted its potential and the brand's headquarters have decided to take drastic measures.

Internal sources from the Land of the Rising Sun reveal that the automaker has formed a completely new product development division. Within its structure, a special unit operates, whose sole task is the design and revival of purebred sports models. This step clearly shows that the company is not limited to empty promises of a return to its roots, but is building a fundamental engineering base to achieve this goal.

The most intriguing moment in this transformation lies in the unusually frank position of the management. Technical Director Tetsuo Fujinuki admitted without hesitation that the previous design methodology was devoid of intrigue and led the brand to completely repeat itself. Such a public confession confirms the concerns that car enthusiasts have expressed for years.

Once the iconic letters WRX STI, as well as dynamic modifications Legacy GT and Forester XT, carried within themselves an unbridled spirit, turbocharged thrust and boxer engines with their characteristic rumbling sound. Over time, security and pragmatism replaced this passion, turning the models into relatively ordinary everyday cars. The new strategy aims to bring back that specific raw energy that drove the brand in its most glorious years.