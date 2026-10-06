Europe again postpones decision to ban internal combustion engines

European institutions are again postponing key decisions for the future of the automotive industry, after it became clear that the scheduled vote in the European Parliament's Transport Committee on easing the ban on internal combustion engines from 2035 is being postponed. The reason for this decision lies in the need for political groups in Brussels to reach a more stable compromise, especially against the backdrop of pressure from the European People's Party, which insists on more flexible rules and maintaining around ten percent of sales of conventional or alternative engines after the specified deadline, tied to the use of environmentally friendly fuels and compensation mechanisms.

At the same time, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) officially demands more time and flexibility not only with regard to the emission targets themselves, but also with regard to the ambitious requirements of the Industrial Production Acceleration Act. According to the industry, the imposed plan for mandatory local production of key components and in particular batteries for electric vehicles is too extreme. Although manufacturers support the idea of building an independent European supply chain, the huge dependence on foreign markets, led by China, makes Brussels' deadlines unrealistic at this stage.

This dynamic shows the deepening crisis in the European automotive sector, which is forced to balance between strict environmental requirements, high production costs and serious competition from Asian brands. While politicians continue to seek an institutional balance between climate goals and protecting economic stability, the companies themselves warn that hasty regulatory frameworks could seriously threaten the survival of a number of plants and thousands of jobs on the Old Continent.