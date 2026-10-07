Porsche Cayman and Boxster with internal combustion engine will not be available

Porsche management has officially confirmed that the long-awaited return of conventional gasoline units in the next generation of the iconic 718 Boxster and Cayman has been finally canceled.

Although the company previously hinted at the possibility of retaining internal combustion or offering hybrid and gasoline alternatives for the brand's most loyal fans, the latest strategies from Zuffenhausen point in a completely different direction. The future of the compact sports models of this family will be fully electric, as the Germans decided not to invest additional funds in adapting conventional engines to the new platform, which was designed with zero emissions in mind from the very beginning.

This turn reinforces the course taken towards full electrification in this market segment, leaving fans of mid-sized six-cylinder engines with the only alternative to keep the available classic copies on the used car market. In the meantime, expectations are shifting to the premiere of the new electric successors, which should prove that the emotion behind the wheel can be preserved even without a sound from the exhaust.