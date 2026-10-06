BMW accidentally showed the new "five"

BMW is already preparing a serious change for its business sedan with the upcoming facelift of the current 5 Series, popularly known in factory circles as LCI for the 2028 market year. Although the current generation is still fresh on the market, the first spy shots from the tests reveal that the Bavarians will boldly bet on their new stylistic identity, inspired directly by the concepts of the Neue Klasse family. This was also confirmed by a random shot from the company's advertising video, which reveals a car on the assembly line.

The most significant change will focus on the front of the car, where traditional proportions give way to cleaner, narrower and futuristic light blocks, merged in harmony with a more compact and elegantly illuminated radiator grille. This approach by the designers aims to visually connect the existing models with the new wave of all-electric vehicles of the brand, without changing the basic structure of the sheet metal and the profile of the doors unnecessarily.

In addition to the external redesign, the real revolution will be hidden under the surface and in the interior. The electric version of the i5 is expected to receive modern cylindrical batteries of the next generation with advanced integration, which will significantly increase efficiency and extend the range on a single charge. In the cabin, the traditional digital dashboard will give way to the Panoramic Vision concept, which distributes useful information across the entire width of the line of sight in front of the driver, completely changing the feeling of digital luxury on board.

In parallel with the electric modifications, the range will maintain the pragmatic balance with its established four-cylinder and six-cylinder internal combustion engines and hybrid drives, ensuring that the transition to the new technological era will happen smoothly and according to the needs of different markets.