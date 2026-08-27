The Chinese auto industry is going through an unprecedented paradox - while manufacturers are churning out new models at a record pace, buyers are increasingly reaching for their wallets. The world's largest auto market is facing a serious contraction in 2026, indicative of the fact that aggressive lineup rotation is no longer enough to maintain the previous extraordinary levels of growth.

The pace at which local brands are launching products is absolutely unprecedented on a global scale. In the first five months of the year alone, a fantastic 542 new models were launched at home - an indicator equal to an average of 3.6 premieres per day. On peak days or during major exhibitions, the number swells rapidly; only in mid-summer was a day with as many as eight new debuts at once reported.

Such dynamics force companies to change generations or update designs in just a few months, turning recent innovations into obsolete products with an extremely short life cycle.

Despite this design and technological invasion, the country's sales results show a significant decline. New car deals in China recorded a 21% collapse, and the electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid segment lost 13% of its sales. The wave even affected absolute leaders in the electrification sector such as BYD, which reported a 16% drop in sales in the first half of the year.

The catalyst for this change is the gradual elimination of government subsidies, which for years kept the market artificially warm. At the same time, a large part of local brands – including names like Nio – have long pursued sales volume at the expense of profitability, ignoring the fact that Chinese households have already satisfied their personal transportation needs.

The car has long ceased to be a luxury in the Asian country, but a mass product, in which initial demand gives way to routine replacement. Competition has entered a phase of cannibalization, from which many of the smaller and financially unstable manufacturers will have difficulty emerging without serious damage.