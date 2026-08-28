Electric cars are 71% cheaper to maintain than hybrids

The financial equation when buying a car with an alternative drive on the European market is gradually becoming clearer, changing the attitudes of drivers. The latest analyses of service maintenance and market trends reveal a surprising paradox: although hybrid technologies are perceived as a smooth transition to the future, the maintenance of fully electric vehicles is 71% cheaper. Against the background of general inflationary pressure in the auto repair sector, where the costs of servicing conventional ICE models are growing at a faster pace, fully electric machines show definite financial sustainability.

The cost gap between the two types of environmentally friendly drives is mainly due to mechanical complexity. While the hybrid carries a double burden — a combination of a complex internal combustion engine, an electric generator, a battery and a complex gearbox — the pure electric vehicle relies on a minimalist design with a drastically smaller number of moving parts. When analyzing the average maintenance costs in the first seven months of the year, it is seen that the average bill for popular hybrid models has reached around 85 euros, marking a 9 percent increase compared to the previous year. At the same time, owners of fully electric models pay an average of only around 50 euros per service visit - an amount that has increased by a modest 7 percent year-on-year. In comparison, a standard car with a traditional engine requires an average of around 130 euros per service visit, making the maintenance of an electric vehicle almost 2.7 times more profitable than that of a classic car.

However, there is an interesting nuance in consumer behavior and the workload of service centers in the Old Continent. The number of visits to service centers for a popular type of electric vehicle has jumped by 23 percent year-on-year. This increase does not reflect sudden defects, but rather the increase in the overall fleet and the need for periodic software diagnostic checks or servicing of the chassis and brake systems. For hybrids, visits to service centers even recorded a slight decrease of 4%, but each visit there costs significantly more. An interesting detail of the data shows that for some specific models the jump in visits is drastic: for Zeekr 001 the increase is 51%, and for BMW i3 (I01) by 60%. In the hybrid range, a similar trend is observed for popular SUVs and passenger cars, the jump in service visits reaches 88%.

The market dynamics in Europe show some temporary stagnation in terms of supply, although buyers continue to explore the options with high interest. The increased demand for green vehicles, which is reported with a growth of 28% in new segments and more than double in the secondary market, has encountered a temporary contraction in the available assortment. The relative share of these cars in the total supply, which amounted to just under 8% at the beginning of the year, shrank to 6% in the summer. This was most seriously felt in the new all-electric models, where listings have dropped by 70% compared to January levels, while offers for hybrids have decreased by only 15%.

The preferences of European buyers outline an interesting picture in which established Western brands coexist with increasingly aggressively entering premium models from Asia. In the case of new electric cars, technological crossovers with indicative prices of around 75,000 euros and 77,000 euros, respectively, as well as more affordable offers for under 30,000 euros, are attracting strong interest.