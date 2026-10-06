Renault reveals the revived Espace van

Following the extremely positive reception of models such as the Renault 5 E-Tech, the upcoming Twingo and the Renault 4, the French automaker is now turning its attention to a much bigger icon. Ahead of its official world premiere at the Paris Motor Show, Renault has digitally revealed the E-Space Concept, a design study that seeks to rescue the spacious multi-purpose vehicle form from the hegemony of SUVs and bring it back to the stage.

At 4.7 meters long, the E-Space Concept consciously forgoes the crossover styling of the current series-produced Espace to revive the clean, unibody silhouette that revolutionized European family transportation when the original model debuted in 1984. The exterior design combines minimalist modernism with nostalgic elements, highlighted by prominent U-shaped light elements integrated into pixelated LED panels at both the front and rear. This striking visual identity updates the contemporary lighting motifs characteristic of the brand's entire passenger car range, giving the concept a look that successfully redefines the classic spirit of "voiture à vivre" for the electric age.

While technical specifications regarding battery capacity, powertrain output and charging architecture remain secret, the concept serves as a key barometer of the market. Renault is using the Paris show floor to gauge whether modern drivers are truly ready to choose a dedicated electric minivan over traditional sports SUVs.