This eight-year-old G-Class is selling for... €700,000

The ultimate symbol of off-road luxury — the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet — is once again attracting the attention of car collectors. The extremely rare model, produced in a limited series of just 99 units, will be auctioned by the auction house RM Sotheby's as part of the sale of the Belgian collection of Willy Michiels. The expected price for this automotive diamond varies between 650,000 and 700,000 euros, and the specimen has a practically symbolic mileage of only 200 kilometers.

The car represents the most extreme and at the same time most comfortable interpretation of the legendary G-class. In order to ensure royal space, the wheelbase of the car has been extended by more than half a meter. The technical drive system borrows proven off-road components from the monstrous G 500 4x42, including portal axles for colossal ground clearance and three rigid differential locks. The main highlight of the bodywork is the folding soft top at the rear, which transforms the SUV into a true open land cruiser.

Under the hood lies a technical masterpiece from Mercedes-AMG — a 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine, identical to that in the flagship S 65 sedan. The unit generates a staggering 621 horsepower and works in sync with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Despite its gigantic size and enormous mass, the model sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just under six seconds.

Originally produced as a special order for a customer in Belgium in September 2017, this particular car features an elegant Designo Mystic White bodywork combined with a beige headliner and a luxurious Beige leather interior. Rear passengers enjoy premium armchairs taken directly from the Mercedes-Maybach S 600 limousine, featuring full electric adjustment, memory function and integrated massage. Also impressive are the 22-inch wheels, red brake calipers, AMG Carbon fiber accents and the premium Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system.

The bidding for this unique car is scheduled for September 2026. Since the specimen is offered without a predetermined minimum price (no reserve), collectors are given a rare chance to acquire one of the most extravagant and rare off-road vehicles ever created.