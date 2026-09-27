Mate Rimac was speechless in front of his dream car (VIDEO)

Although Mate Rimac's name is mostly associated with the pinnacle of electric mobility and the development of hypercars such as the Rimac Nevera and the new V16 hybrid Bugatti Tourbillon, the company's founder and CEO has never hidden his passion for classic mechanical engineering. Further proof of this comes in the form of an exceptional personal project that turns his long-standing dreams into reality - a uniquely modified BMW M3 E30, equipped with a legendary naturally aspirated V10 engine.

Although Rimac's own history in the automotive world begins precisely with the conversion of an old BMW E30 into an electric model, this time the leading motivation is pure emotion, not high efficiency. To create this impressive restomod, a model from the Bavarian brand was used, in whose basket the iconic 5.0-liter S85 ten-cylinder unit is housed, known from the iconic M5 (E60) and M6 (E63) generations from the end of the last decade.

This atmospheric masterpiece, directly inspired by Formula 1, generates a factory power of 507 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque, which guarantees more than startling dynamics for the light classic body of the E30.

The appearance of the machine also suggests its uncompromising character. The car is painted in gray metallic, contrasting with black rims and a bright safety cage, located in the interior, which is completely free of unnecessary luxury elements. Equipped with comfortable racing seats and focused entirely on the feeling behind the wheel, the project demonstrates that raw mechanical drama that, according to Rimac himself, is missing in today's digitalized world.

The appearance of this unique car has garnered huge approval among fans of tuning culture, proving that even the pioneers of electromobility know how to appreciate the classic gasoline sound and the adrenaline of high revs.