A breakthrough in engineering research on modern electric vehicles promises to solve one of the oldest and most persistent challenges in the development of electric propulsion. A young researcher has proposed an innovative and extremely effective solution to the problem of critical temperature rise in the rotor of electric motors, which opens the door to higher long-term power and significantly reduces dependence on expensive and scarce raw materials.

Until now, effective cooling of the rotating internal parts of electric motors has been a serious obstacle for engineers, as extreme thermal loads during prolonged load or dynamic driving lead to a drop in performance and require the use of more heavy rare-earth elements in magnetic structures. The proposed new methodology for precisely monitoring and controlling temperature directly in the core of the rotor – through an advanced arrangement of sensor elements such as the well-known Hall sensors – allows intelligent software control of the heat balance in real time.

Such technological breakthroughs give analysts reason to expect the next generation of electrical units that will be both lighter, cheaper to produce and capable of maintaining maximum dynamic characteristics without the risk of thermal overload.