Honda accelerates the launch of new-generation hybrids

The Japanese manufacturer Honda has made a strategic decision to accelerate the implementation of its next-generation hybrid systems, responding flexibly to changing market realities. As part of its revised electrification concept, the brand has canceled three previously planned models for North America, including two fully electric vehicles. The focus is noticeably shifting to traditional and plug-in hybrids, which are enjoying increased interest in key markets, driven by high prices for conventional fuels.

The first model to be equipped with the fundamentally redesigned powertrain is the next generation of the popular Honda CR-V SUV. Its production is expected to begin at the plant in Canada in February 2027, with its debut on the American market to follow shortly thereafter. The new powertrain will gradually replace the previous engineering solution across the entire range, covering the Accord, Civic, HR-V and the renewed Prelude.

The new, fifth generation of the hybrid system places emphasis on a drastic increase in efficiency. According to preliminary calculations, it will provide more than 10 percent lower fuel consumption, while the production costs of the drive will decrease by nearly 30 percent. The architecture is based on a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with direct injection, combined with two completely new electric motors. Although engineers are still keeping the specific figures for power and torque secret, the potential of the system promises a serious leap in dynamics.

An interesting highlight in future models will be the integration of S+ Shift technology, already known from the Prelude coupe. It uses an audio system to recreate the acoustic accompaniment of the engine and digitally simulates gear shifting, creating the familiar feeling of a classic multi-speed transmission, although such is physically absent in the hybrid module.

In parallel with the power unit, the Japanese brand is also preparing a next-generation mid-size platform. Together with the new hybrid module, it will save about 90 kilograms from the total weight of the car compared to similar current designs. The chassis features controlled flexibility, which allows key structural elements to deform precisely under load, improving stability and handling in corners.

The final touch in the new technical equipment is the advanced motion management system (Motion Management System). Using a six-axis inertial sensor that monitors the spatial behavior of the body, the electronics finely adjust the braking force and torque of the electric motors, ensuring impeccable stability on the road. The Japanese company intends to gradually make this system a standard for its entire range, strengthening its leadership position in the segment.