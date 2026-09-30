Legendary tuning company AC Schnitzer will continue to exist

The legendary German atelier AC Schnitzer, specializing in the improvement and modification of BMW cars, is getting a new lease of life after it was officially acquired by the Dutch corporation AM Group. The deal comes just a few months after the previous owner - the German group KOHL - announced plans to gradually cease operations and close the tuning company due to increasing regulatory requirements and high costs in the sector.

The new agreement, which is expected to be finalized in November, guarantees the preservation of all technical documentation, invaluable TÜV approvals, the dealer network and the company's long-standing know-how. The operational management of the brand in Germany will be taken over by Imran Arshad, co-founder of the well-known companies Evolve Automotive and Eventuri, who will take up the position of Managing Director.

This rescue deal allows the name, which has been synonymous with excellence in the world of Bavarian cars for nearly 40 years, to continue its development. The new team will have to combine the rich engineering heritage and traditions of the workshop with the new realities of the automotive industry related to mass electrification and software-oriented platforms.