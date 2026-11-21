The BMW i3 Touring was photographed during testing in Germany as a camouflaged prototype of an electric estate car, with its front and rear sections concealed and a large blue light bar on the roof, suggesting trials related to its use by emergency services. It has not yet been confirmed which countries have chosen the electric estate car for their police forces, but according to most assumptions, Germany is one of them.

The new model features a smoothly lowered roofline, a rising side shoulder line and a sloping rear window. These changes distinguish the Touring from the i3 sedan, but its technical foundation should remain almost identical. The front and rear sections are still covered in camouflage, so the final design has not been confirmed. The most powerful version of the sedan is the i3 50 xDrive. It uses two electric motors and all-wheel drive, develops 463 hp and has a battery with a capacity of 108.7 kWh. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.7 seconds, while the claimed WLTP range reaches 911 km. The maximum charging power is 400 kW. With a suitable charging station, this allows more than 418 km of range to be added in 10 minutes.

Based on the iX3 electric SUV, which uses the Neue Klasse platform, an i3 version with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive is also expected in the future. BMW M is developing both an M Performance version and a full M version of the i3.