Russia is again insisting that Ukraine remain outside NATO and that Western troops not be deployed on its territory. Moscow is using the American proposal to discuss the future of European security to bring back to the negotiating table the demands it made to the United States and the Alliance at the end of 2021, Associated Press reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – during their meeting in Moscow on November 12. Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that the Russian leader had recalled the 2021 proposals and that Moscow intended to supplement them with new demands.

What Moscow Demanded in 2021

In December 2021, shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia presented the United States and NATO with draft security agreements. Among the main demands were an end to NATO’s further expansion, including the admission of Ukraine and Georgia, as well as a ban on deploying Western troops and weapons in Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.

Moscow also demanded that Alliance forces in Central and Eastern Europe be returned to their 1997 positions and that military exercises and patrols near Russia’s borders be limited. The West rejected these proposals. Putin later described the refusal to take Russia’s position into account as one of the reasons for the invasion of Ukraine.

Europe Insists on a Ceasefire First

European governments fear that talks on a new security system could lead to conditions that weaken Ukraine and create additional risks for European countries. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that Russia’s proposals should not be discussed before a ceasefire is reached.

“If we start discussing what Russia is demanding with regard to the security system, we will effectively fall into the traps it is laying for us,” Kaja Kallas said.

The European position is that the war must first be brought to an end, after which broader questions concerning the security of the continent can be discussed. The German government also said that agreements on European security would not be possible as long as Russia continued its military actions against Ukraine.

Washington Offers Guarantees for Ukraine

The United States says it is prepared to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those in effect within NATO. Jared Kushner said that Donald Trump wanted the future agreement to be reached with Europe’s participation, rather than imposed unilaterally by the United States.

This places different positions within the negotiations. Kyiv and European capitals are calling for credible guarantees against a new Russian attack, while Moscow is using the discussion of European security to insist on restrictions on NATO and the Western military presence in the region.

According to experts cited by Associated Press, the Kremlin may use the diplomatic process to seek concessions from the West and deepen divisions among European countries. At the same time, Russia is retaining the option of continuing the war if the negotiations fail to produce an outcome acceptable to Moscow.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com