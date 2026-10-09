Details about the Lancia Gamma with a range of up to 740 km

Lancia presented the full data for the new Gamma, which will make its international debut at the Paris Motor Show from October 12 to 18, 2026. The model is a fastback crossover from the compact C-UV segment and is designed as the new flagship of the Italian brand.

The Gamma is 4.67 meters long, 1.89 meters wide and 1.63 meters high. The car is built on Stellantis' multi-energy STLA Medium platform, which allows the use of both hybrid and fully electric drive.

Hybrid and electric Gamma

The hybrid version has 145 hp and a total range of over 1000 kilometers. In the electric versions, the power starts at 230 hp, with a claimed range of over 540 kilometers. The 245 hp version can travel over 740 kilometers on a single charge.

At the top of the range is the Gamma HF Integrale. It uses two electric motors, four-wheel drive and develops 375 hp and 509 Nm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.1 seconds, and the maximum range reaches 676 kilometers. Lancia indicates that the HF Integrale emblem returns after a 30-year hiatus.

The battery can be charged from 20 to 80% in 27 minutes. The system allows the restoration of 100 kilometers of range in six minutes with the appropriate charging power. Among the equipment are battery preheating, route planning with included charging stops, one-pedal control and the Vehicle-to-Load function for powering external devices.

Focus on space and technology

The new Gamma has a 560-liter trunk, and the legroom for rear passengers has been increased by 25%. The aerodynamic coefficient is 0.25. The split rear spoiler, special aerodynamic wheels and the active front grille contribute to it.

The cabin is equipped with two main screens with a diagonal of 10.25 and 16 inches, a 21-inch virtual Head-Up display and a Sala Studio Hi-Fi audio system with 14 speakers, developed with Focal. The Sala Hub voice assistant uses ChatGPT. A Clean Cabin system is also provided, which monitors the air quality inside and outside the car. The filters retain up to 92% of fine dust particles and up to 98% of mold and bacteria.

Over 60% of the visible surfaces in the interior are made of materials of sustainable origin. Lancia points to the use of fabrics with up to 100% recycled fibers, polyurethane with a high proportion of bio-based and leather treated with a process with mineral agents.

Made in Italy

The Gamma will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy. The factory has been modernized with an investment of 43 million euros, and the project has undergone 720,000 kilometers of testing, Lancia states.

The model will be available in LS, LX and HF levels, with the HF Line also planned for the hybrid versions, and the HF Integrale for the electric ones. The Paris presentation will take place 50 years after the debut of the first Gamma in 1976 and in the year in which Lancia celebrates its 120th anniversary.

“We will continue to build the brand's identity“, said Gaetano Torell, head of Fiat and Lancia for Europe at Stellantis, quoted by Italpress.

Sources: autoevolution.com, italpress.com, laumobile.aci.it