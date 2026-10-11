The electric Renault Kangoo now travels over 350 km on a single charge

The electric versions of the Renault Kangoo will be updated for the 2027 model year with a larger battery, faster charging and new electric motors. The changes cover the cargo Kangoo Furgón and the passenger Kangoo Combi. The most important novelty is the 52-kilowatt-hour NMC battery, which replaces the previous one with a capacity of 45 kilowatts. Renault indicates a maximum range of up to 354 kilometers on the WLTP cycle depending on the version and body, but final homologation is still pending.

The maximum power when charging with direct current increases from 80 to 100 kilowatts. Charging from 15 to 80 percent now takes 30 minutes instead of the previous 40. During this period, the electric van can recover up to 240 kilometers of range, or 61 kilometers more than the previous version.

The previous electric motor with a power of 90 kilowatts, equivalent to 120 horsepower, has been replaced by two new units. The basic version develops 100 kilowatts, or 135 horsepower, and the more powerful one reaches 115 kilowatts and 155 horsepower. The 135 horsepower version has Eco and Normal modes, while the more powerful version adds a Perfo mode to the MySense system. In both versions, there are four levels of recuperation, selected via paddles behind the steering wheel.

In the cabin, the 8-inch screen has been replaced by a 10-inch display with a higher response speed. The updated OpenR Link system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The equipment includes USB-C ports across the range, additional outlets for rear passengers on Kangoo Combi, a 25-watt wireless charger with MagSafe compatibility. Remote control and charging programming, preheating or cooling of the battery and passenger compartment, as well as V2L technology for powering external devices have been added.