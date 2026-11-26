A woman in Ukraine filed an official complaint against her husband because he spoke Russian during sex. She attached a video to the report which, in her view, proved the violation.

The case was recounted by Olena Ivanovska, Ukraine’s commissioner for the protection of the state language, in an interview published on November 24, 2026. According to her, the husband held a position at “a very serious state institution,” but neither his name nor his wife’s was disclosed.

Video as “irrefutable evidence”

The woman sent an official complaint to the institution and attached “an entire series of videos” as evidence that the man switched to Russian at home. Ivanovska’s account makes clear that the recording was made during an intimate moment between the two.

“Our lawyers then had to politely explain to the lady that the language law does not apply in the bedroom or to family life,” Ivanovska said.

Since the case occurred before Ivanovska took office, she did not specify exactly when the complaint was filed. No information was provided about any subsequent sanctions, investigation or proceedings against the husband.

What the law provides

Ukraine’s law on the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language regulates its use in certain public spheres, but does not extend to private communication. This includes family life and conversations between spouses.

Therefore, the complaint did not result in a fine or any other punishment. The story was cited as one of the unusual reports received by the institution, which normally handles complaints about language violations in public and professional settings.

Ivanovska did not clarify whether the couple stayed together after the incident. The only publicly known fact is what happened to the complaint: it was rejected as falling outside the scope of the language law.

Sources: apostrophe.ua