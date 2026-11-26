The British television industry has been shaken by an unexpected but highly ambitious move by BBC Studios. It has officially been confirmed that world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay will take the hot seat as the lead presenter of the rebooted motoring show Top Gear. Although many people mainly associate him with the heated atmosphere of professional kitchens, the 60-year-old Briton is in fact a long-time car collector with an impressive fleet.

The plan to revive the series has already been mapped out in detail. The cameras will start rolling again in 2027, while viewers will be able to watch the new episodes on the small screen in 2028. Filming will once again take place at the iconic Dunsfold circuit, and the mysterious driver Stig will make his long-awaited return to the track.

Just minutes after Ramsay's appointment was officially announced, Radio 4's airwaves brought another piece of news about the project. On the PM programme, former presenter Richard Hammond admitted that the British broadcaster had initially invited him to return to the studio. Hammond, however, categorically rejected the offer, arguing that this chapter of his life had ended and that he did not want to take the format back to its past.

Asked about the risks and serious incidents that have marked the show's history, Jeremy Clarkson's former colleague noted that dangerous stunts are not an essential element. According to him, both he and Andrew Flintoff have gone through their own difficult moments and pushed things too far, but the production can now move in a completely different direction. Hammond nevertheless stressed that the timing is exceptionally good for a new motoring show, as the entire industry and vehicle market are undergoing a drastic transformation.

With his trademark sense of humour, Hammond remarked that television chefs usually have four great passions – cooking, foul language, oversized watches and fast cars. In Ramsay's case, that statement hits the mark. The new presenter owns a personal collection of exotic cars worth more than £4.5 million, while the latest addition to his garage is a classic red Ferrari F40, valued at around £4 million.

Gordon Ramsay himself said that his passion for cars dates back to his childhood and pledged to bring fresh energy and serious ambition to the project in order to attract a new generation of viewers. It is still being kept secret who his on-screen partners will be. Top Gear traditionally relied on three presenters, but the upcoming revival could change the established formula, with comedian Gaz Khan already being tipped in the media.

Back in August, the BBC announced its plans to bring the brand back to the air, but at the time entertainment director Ed Harvard remained completely silent about the potential faces of the production, despite comedian Jimmy Carr's candidacy being widely discussed in the press.

The show's return brings an end to a long and painful hiatus. The production was frozen at the end of 2022 following Freddie Flintoff's serious crash in a Morgan Super 3 three-wheeler during filming, and a year later the broadcaster officially announced the temporary suspension of the format. This was yet another blow for the show over the past decade.

The crisis began nearly a decade ago after Jeremy Clarkson's departure over an on-set scandal, which led to James May, Richard Hammond and producer Andy Wilman leaving and creating the rival The Grand Tour for Amazon Prime. The BBC's subsequent attempts to find worthy successors through line-ups such as Chris Evans and Friends star Matt LeBlanc, and later the trio of Chris Harris, Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, failed to restore the series to its former glory and ratings.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson continues to enjoy success outside automotive journalism with the documentary series about his own farm, whose filming recently resumed. An intriguing detail from this month is that Clarkson put his Ferrari F355 up for auction – a car he once bought in front of Top Gear viewers.