Germany wants to keep internal combustion cars after 2035

Germany wants to continue producing cars with internal combustion engines after 2035. Transport Minister Steffen Bilger described the European ban as a "big mistake" and said that the German government would push for its repeal in Brussels.

“There is a growing consensus that the ban on internal combustion engines was a big mistake. The federal government is united in its commitment to push for the repeal of the ban in Brussels,“ Bilger said in an interview with the German media WELT. According to him, unions and works councils have also contributed to the change in position.

The current European framework provides for a 100 percent reduction in average carbon dioxide emissions from new cars by 2035, which effectively excludes the sale of new cars with traditional petrol and diesel engines. The European Commission has proposed a more flexible option with a 90 percent reduction, with the remaining 10 percent to be compensated through additional mechanisms.

However, Bilger considers this option insufficient as well. He supports the position of the European People's Party to reduce the target to 80 percent. "If the political consensus is that the ban does not make sense, it should be repealed sequentially, rather than proposing something that is effectively tantamount to a ban," the minister said. He said the same approach should be applied to trucks.

The German government is coordinating with France and other countries where the automotive industry provides a significant number of jobs. Bilger said a German-French initiative is working towards more predictable rules, investment security and a reliable framework for car manufacturers' emissions targets.

Berlin and Paris are discussing further easing the target to 80 percent. French President Emmanuel Macron expects German support for a law aimed at accelerating industrial production and making more use of components made in Europe in return.

Bilger also defends electric vehicles, believing they are already competitive. He supports maintaining subsidies for their purchase, but insists that the automotive industry should be able to offer different technologies. He said Germany would not retain its role as a leading manufacturer if internal combustion engines were completely banned in Europe.