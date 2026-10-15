The five must-have extras that guarantee high liquidity in the future sale of the car

Choosing a new vehicle is always associated with multiple decisions, but experienced market analysts advise buyers to pay special attention to specific options that significantly facilitate subsequent sale on the secondary market.

Acquiring a car has long been no longer limited to the main engine and body color, as modern drivers are looking for the maximum level of comfort, security and technological equipment. According to industry experts, investing in certain additional amenities not only makes everyday life behind the wheel more enjoyable, but also preserves the high market value of the vehicle in the event of a future sale of a used car.

First on the list of most sought-after extras is the intelligent adaptive cruise control

This technology is extremely valuable on long trips and highway driving, as it effectively reduces driver fatigue, maintains strict compliance with speed limits, and increases overall road safety. Next in line is the modern climate control system with automatic control, which, unlike a regular air conditioner, precisely maintains the set temperature parameters in the different zones of the passenger compartment, freeing the driver from the need to make constant adjustments while driving.

Among the leading technologies for safety and convenience are 360-degree cameras

They contribute decisively to trouble-free parking in busy urban conditions, minimizing the risk of unwanted scratches and accidents during complex maneuvers in narrow spaces. No less important is the specialized blind spot monitoring system, which promptly warns of the presence of other road users in adjacent lanes and protects against dangerous maneuvers in busy traffic.

Traditionally high interest in the used car market continues to be attracted by the so-called winter package

It includes useful functions such as heated seats, steering wheel, exterior mirrors and the entire windshield. Such amenities are in extremely high demand in regions with harsher climatic conditions, where comfort during the cold months is a determining factor when choosing your next car.