Porsche tests new petrol Macan with Audi body (VIDEO)

Porsche is already testing the successor to the petrol Macan, but for now it is hiding it under the body of the Audi Q5. The prototype has wider tracks, protruding fender arches and a higher stand, which indicate that a different car is being tested under the temporary panels. Using an Audi body allows engineers to check the powertrain, chassis and settings of the car without revealing the final design. Additional camouflage elements have been installed around the arches and the lower part of the body, which also conceals the real ground clearance. The model will take the place of the SUV below the Cayenne, where the Macan with an internal combustion engine was previously positioned. According to early reports, the future car could get turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid drive. However, Porsche has not yet confirmed either the technical architecture or the name of the model. It is also unclear whether the Macan designation will be retained, since it is already directly associated with the electric SUV.

During the Capital Markets Day 2026, Porsche CEO Michael Leiters indicated that the new model with an internal combustion engine and a plug-in hybrid "should be on the market in 2028." Porsche confirmed that the SUV will be offered in parallel with the current electric Macan, and series production should gain momentum in the same year.

The company expects the new car to contribute significantly to sales and profitability in 2029, once production reaches the planned volume. This will allow Porsche to offer both petrol, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains in its core model lines. The Audi Q5’s bodywork doesn’t mean the production Porsche will share its design entirely. The Q5 uses the Premium Platform Combustion platform, but Porsche has not confirmed whether it will underpin the future SUV. The final design and technical details are expected to be revealed closer to the premiere.