Ferrari boss gives Tesla Roadster 10 out of 10

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna gave the new Tesla Roadster two 10 out of 10s – for technology and the way the car was presented. He made the comments during an interview at an automotive conference organized by Italian magazine Quattroruote. “As a European, I thank you for showing us how even in an old world you can still innovate and take risks”, Vigna said, quoted by Reuters.

Tesla showed the new generation Roadster on October 15 at the SpaceX test facility in McGregor, near Waco, Texas. The demonstration was built around spectacular technical solutions, with the car held in an inverted position by a system of fans and suction to the ground. It then performed a jump, a spin in the air and a landing using gas engine systems connected to SpaceX technologies.

Tesla has set a 2028 target for the Roadster to hit the market. This is a planned deadline, not a confirmed delivery date. The Ferrari boss also highlighted the role of external partners in creating such a product. According to him, bringing in independent designers can raise questions that the internal team would not have considered in the same way.

“If we had worked alone, we would not have achieved what we did“, said Vigna of Ferrari's first all-electric model. The company has partnered with LoveFrom – the design studio of Jony Ive, former Apple chief designer. Luce's presentation followed a May 2026 drop in Ferrari shares as the company transitions to electric powertrains. Vigna's praise of Tesla is not a statement about a partnership between the two companies. It reflects his position that even established automakers must take technological risks and look for solutions outside the traditional framework.