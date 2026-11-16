BMW reveals the only M7 in the world

Almost three decades after the creation of the "forbidden fruit," BMW Classic has shown a prototype BMW M7 based on the 7 Series E38. The car began life as a 1997 model-year 740i, but instead of the standard M62B44, it received the naturally aspirated S62B50 V8 from the BMW M5 E39.

BMW Classic presented the car with the question: „Is this the best engine swap?“ The prototype is also equipped with a Getrag manual gearbox from the M5 E39. Thus, the luxury sedan combines a large body, a sports model’s eight-cylinder engine and manual gear shifting.

The S62B50 has a displacement of 4941 cc and develops 400 hp at 6600 rpm. The same engine powers the production M5 E39, whose top speed is 250 km/h. According to data presented by BMW Classic, the M7 prototype weighs 1875 kg and reaches the same top speed. The engine differs from the standard M62B44 not only through its larger displacement. The S62 uses a forged steel crankshaft, different connecting rods and pistons, a double VANOS system, different camshafts and stiffer valve springs. A semi-dry sump system with two pumps is used for lubrication, returning oil to the main sump during heavy braking and cornering.

BMW kept the E38’s appearance almost unchanged. The prototype has neither flared wheel arches nor an aggressive aerodynamic package. Its distinguishing elements are the dark BBS wheels and the four exhaust tips connected to 4-2-1 tubular headers.

The cabin features black and beige leather, wooden trim elements around the center console and a three-spoke M steering wheel. A corded telephone mounted in the center console has been retained at the rear. The manual gearbox lever is integrated into the interior of the standard 740i.

BMW has not stated why the prototype never entered series production, but it is believed that a production M7 could have competed with the naturally aspirated V12-powered 750i. A production version of the M7 was presented neither with the E38 nor with the model’s subsequent generations.