The Texas-based company REO is preparing a family of three vehicles built around a manual gearbox, a gasoline engine and the possibility of easier repairs using ordinary tools. The Runabout range includes two pickups – the T4X and T4C – and the S4C SUV. The projects are still under development and have been presented with digital renderings and preliminary technical data, but REO has set an engineering target of 500,000 miles, or around 805,000 kilometres, for the lifespan of the drivetrain.

The T4X will be the first model in the programme if the planned schedule is maintained. The pickup will have a two-seat cab, a steel cargo bed with drop sides and a length of around 4.99 metres. The cargo floor will be 2.01 metres long and accessible from both the sides and the rear.

The T4C will offer four doors, five seats and a cargo bed measuring 1.37 metres in length. The model is expected to be 4.97 metres long. The S4C will measure 4.64 metres in length without the externally mounted spare wheel and will have six seats, including a folding side seat.

All three vehicles will use a frame, a 3.04-metre wheelbase and a common mechanical platform. The construction will include four-wheel drive, mechanical low-range gears and solid axles.

REO plans to use a naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine mounted longitudinally. It will not use a turbocharger, direct injection or an automatic start-stop system. The manual gearbox will be standard, while an automatic transmission will be available as an option.

The displacement, power output and torque have not yet been finalised, with REO founder and CEO Zach De Bernardi noting that the company still needs to complete agreements with drivetrain suppliers.

According to REO, certain exterior bumpers, interior door panels, the headliner and some trim elements will be removable in less than five minutes using ordinary tools. The company promises a free service manual and a public catalogue of spare parts that will be maintained for 20 years. The vehicles are also expected to lack electronic pairing between replaceable components and the individual vehicle, meaning a spare part will not be blocked by software.

The cabin will feature physical buttons for vehicle control functions, along with a digital instrument cluster and a multimedia screen. REO says it will not introduce subscription fees for vehicle features. The estimated starting prices in the United States are $21,500 for the T4X, $25,000 for the T4C and $28,500 for the S4C. Taxes, registration and delivery are not included.

Production is planned at an existing facility in Texas. Pilot vehicles are expected to be built in 2027, while the first T4X deliveries are scheduled for between late 2028 and 2029. The T4C and S4C will follow later. For now, the company is accepting refundable reservations of $25, which secure a place on the list but do not constitute an order.