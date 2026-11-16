Driver of Maserati torn in two in Varna dies

The 25-year-old driver of a Maserati MC20, which was torn in two in a serious crash in Varna, has died. The man succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the accident. His death was reported by “Telegraf”, citing people close to the family.

After the crash, the driver was admitted to intensive care as an emergency patient with life-threatening injuries. He suffered multiple fractures to his ribs, pelvis and arm, as well as a pneumothorax, the report states.

The car was torn in two in the impacts

The incident occurred at around 10:51 p.m. on November 14 on Knyaz Boris I Boulevard, near the small market in the Chaika district, heading towards the city centre.

According to information published about the crash, the Maserati MC20 left the road and successively hit a tree, a streetlight pole, bushes and a disabled access ramp. In the collisions, the car's body was torn in two, and part of the vehicle fell into the pedestrian underpass together with the driver.

The causes of the serious accident have not yet been established. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being clarified.