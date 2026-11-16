18-year-old Milena and the accused border police officer Emil Georgiev were at the same venue in Dragoman before the serious crash in which the girl was killed. This is reported by media outlets, according to which Georgiev posted short videos from the celebration about an hour before the incident.

The information about his presence at the venue and the videos has not been confirmed in the official statement of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office. The statement describes the circumstances surrounding the crash, the result of the alcohol test and the investigative actions undertaken.

The crash occurred at around 4:05 a.m.

On November 15, at around 4:05 a.m., a report of a road traffic accident was filed on Petrushin Madov Street in Dragoman. A Mercedes passenger car was found at the scene, driven by 26-year-old Emil Georgiev, an employee of the Kalotina Border Crossing Point, part of the Regional Directorate of Border Police – Dragoman.

Milena was transported to the Pirogov hospital in Sofia with serious injuries. At around 5:00 a.m., the medical facility announced her death. A breathalyzer test of the driver registered an alcohol concentration of 1.63 per mille in the exhaled air.

Georgiev has been charged and detained for 72 hours

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office charged Georgiev with causing death while driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. He has been detained for up to 72 hours, and the prosecution is expected to submit a request to the court for a permanent measure of detention in custody.

Surveillance camera footage from the area has been seized, witnesses have been questioned, and forensic medical and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered in the case. These actions are expected to clarify the chronology of events and the causes of the collision.

Border Police clarified that the officer was not on duty at the time of the crash. Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against him for a serious violation of the Ministry of Interior Act, and Georgiev has been removed from office.

“Whatever we say at this moment will be too little for the parents of this young girl,” said Senior Commissioner Svetoslav Kostadinov, director of the Regional Directorate of Border Police in Dragoman.

The directorate’s management stated that the most severe disciplinary punishment would be imposed if the violations were established in accordance with the proper procedure.

Sources: trud.bg, dnes.dir.bg, btvnovinite.bg