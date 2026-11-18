Mercedes-Benz must respond by December 1 to around two dozen questions about its Chinese shareholders, technology partnerships and components used in vehicles for the US market. The request was made by the bipartisan House Select Committee on China, which has launched an investigation into the German automaker’s ties with Chinese companies and institutions.

The letter was sent on November 17 by committee chairman John Moolenaar and ranking Democrat Ro Khanna. The lawmakers are demanding documents and a meeting with Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America. They also requested the preservation of all related documents and electronic communications.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it had received the letter and would cooperate. The company said it operates independently under the direction of its board of management. “Our shareholders do not have seats on the management board and have no management authority,” the automaker said.

The investigation covers possible Beijing influence over Mercedes-Benz’s strategic decisions, technology-sharing agreements and Chinese companies’ access to the German automaker’s research and development operations.

The committee is also seeking information about Chinese components in vehicles manufactured or sold in the US, as well as the company’s contacts with representatives of the Chinese authorities. The letter also raises questions about partnerships with Chinese technology and automotive companies, including Hesai, Tencent and Momenta.

“This ownership concern is heightened both by the specific nature of the shareholders and by the operational influence they appear to exert over the company,” the lawmakers wrote.

Beijing Automotive Group, a Chinese state-owned company, owns nearly 10 percent of Mercedes-Benz. Nearly another 10 percent is linked to Geely chairman Li Shufu. As a result, Chinese shareholders collectively hold approximately one-fifth of the ownership in the German automaker, according to the committee.

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno said the final text would likely include an exception for Mercedes-Benz. Similar protection is also being discussed for Volvo Cars, which is majority-controlled by Geely. If Mercedes-Benz’s responses fail to satisfy the lawmakers, they could tighten the proposed restrictions. This could increase compliance costs and affect the choice of Chinese components for vehicles sold in the US.