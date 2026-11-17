The last Koenigsegg Jesko has left the production line in Ängelholm, Sweden, and the car’s keys were handed over to tennis player Daniil Medvedev. It is the 125th and final example of the limited series, known as the Jesko 125.

Medvedev ordered the Jesko Absolut version with chassis number 7360. Company founder Christian von Koenigsegg personally handed him the keys during a ceremony at the factory. The tennis player then left the plant in the car, while marque employees sent off the final Jesko with applause. The car is painted in the customized Skumpa champagne gold color and features bronze accents. A greenish carbon-fiber stripe runs along the center of the bodywork, inspired by the Regera model.

The cabin features brown and beige leather, green carbon-fiber seats and rose-gold metal elements. The layout differs from that of the track-focused Jesko Attack. In the Jesko Absolut, the large rear wing has been replaced by two vertical stabilizers to reduce aerodynamic drag.

The Jesko Absolut uses a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Output reaches 1,600 hp when running on E85 fuel, while it produces 1,280 hp on regular gasoline. Maximum torque is 1,500 and 1,000 Nm, respectively. The figures have also been confirmed by Koenigsegg’s technical specifications.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, known as LST. According to Autoevolution, gear changes take approximately two milliseconds. The car accelerates from 0 to 400 km/h in 16.77 seconds, and can then come to a complete stop in a total of 25.21 seconds.

Daniil Medvedev is a former world No. 1 and won the US Open in 2021. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the final and claimed his first Grand Slam title.

“The pursuit of the top-speed record continues,” says Christian von Koenigsegg.

The delivery of the car marks the end of Jesko production, which began in 2019 and was followed by the first customer deliveries in 2023. The company’s next major goal remains the official confirmation of the Jesko Absolut’s top speed.